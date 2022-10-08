Occupiers announced resumption of traffic on Crimean Bridge

Traffic was allegedly opened for cars and buses. The trucks will be transported by ferry.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Russian media.

The head of Russia-controlled Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, announced that the movement of motor vehicles across the Crimean Bridge has already begun.

According to him, traffic is now open for passenger cars and buses with a full inspection procedure.

"We ask truck drivers to plan their route using the Kerch ferry crossing. The Kerch-2 ferry will start crossing the strait in two hours," Aksyonov said.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.