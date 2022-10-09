Elimination of consequences of massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Liquidation of the consequences of a massive rocket attack continues in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, on October 9 at 02:00 a.m. the enemy launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, the entrance of a multi-story residential building from the 1st to the 8th floor and private households in the regional center were destroyed.

"As of 08:00 a.m., all emergency and specialized services of the city are working on the spot. Employees of the psychological service of the State Emergency Department are also currently working on the spot, assisting the victims," the message says.

24 units of special equipment and 110 personnel work for emergency rescue operations, extinguishing fires, and rescuing people.











Watch more: Between 12 and 17 people died as result of night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Due to the threat of repeated shelling, we urge people to refrain from visiting places where specialized services are currently conducting emergency rescue operations," the State Emergency Service noted.

As reported, the Russians fired almost a dozen rockets at Zaporizhzhia - a high-rise building was destroyed. According to preliminary data, at least 17 people were killed as a result of the enemy rocket fire on Zaporizhzhia.