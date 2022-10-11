We will hold Putin accountable - G7 statement

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, after a virtual meeting on the situation in Ukraine, issued a joint statement condemning the actions of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, while at the same time warning against the use of weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.

"Our meeting took place in the context of rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, which have resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians. We strongly condemn these attacks and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians are a war crime. We will hold President Putin and those responsible accountable," the G7 leaders stressed.

They also strongly condemned and rejected Russia's illegal attempt to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"We stress again that we will never recognize this illegal annexation or the bogus 'referendums' that Russia uses to justify it," the G7 statement said.

G7 leaders expressed support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders, noting that under the UN Charter, Ukraine "has the legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression and to restore full control over its territory within internationally recognized borders.

The G7 also assured that it would continue to support Ukraine, in particular by coordinating efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent needs for military and defense equipment.

At the same time, the G7 condemned Russia's moves to escalate the conflict, in particular the mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.

"We reiterate that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia will have serious consequences," the leaders stressed.

The G7 also condemned Russia's actions on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and said they would continue to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

The G7 statement also calls on Oleksandr Lukashenko to stop aiding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.