Truss resigns as Prime Minister of Great Britain. VIDEO
British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss announced her resignation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
According to Truss, she discussed it with King Charles. She will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen.
She held the position of prime minister for 45 days (from September 6).
Truss explained that due to "great economic and international instability", in particular due to Russia's war against Ukraine, she was unable to cope with the tasks assigned to her.
We will remind, on July 7, Boris Johnson officially announced that he will resign as the Prime Minister of Great Britain.
On September 5, British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership election.
On September 6, Truss was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of Great Britain.
