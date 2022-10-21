Russians destroyed 79 schools and 35 kindergartens in Zaporizhzhia region

In Zaporizhzhia region 79 schools and 35 kindergartens were destroyed by Russian army shelling. Most of such destructions are in city of Zaporizhzhia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko during a briefing on October 21.

The total number of destroyed objects in the region is 4698.

During the full-scale invasion there were restored 98 multi-storey buildings, 22 private houses, 2 schools and one kindergarten, as well as 1025 housing and communal facilities, 646 of which are power supply facilities in Berdyansk, Vasylivskyi and Zaporizhzhya districts.

As reported, during the morning missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 21, Russian military simultaneously hit several districts of the regional center with S-300 missiles. In particular, the attack damaged a school in Khortytskyi district of the city.

The day before, on October 20, the Russian military struck the territory of a children's specialized school in the village of Komyshuvakha.