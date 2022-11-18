Hungary will not support new EU plan to provide aid to Ukraine in its current version, - Orban

Hungary will not support the EU’s plan to provide a new package of financial assistance to Ukraine in its current version.

This was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Speaking at a conference in Budapest, he noted that he supports the Ukrainian people, but does not want to put "Ukrainian interests above the interests of his country."

Orban noted that the amount of aid should be distributed "fairly and proportionally" between EU member states.

According to him, Hungary is ready to provide Ukraine with 60-70 billion forints (about 14 million euros) from its budget. He added that the allocation of such an amount "will not fundamentally harm the national interests of Hungary."

Last week, the EU announced plans to provide 18 billion euros to Ukraine next year in evenly spaced tranches. These funds will be directed to support the work of energy infrastructure and the health care system, as well as funds for the payment of salaries and pensions.

Last Monday, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, said that the total military aid of the EU and EU countries to Ukraine amounts to 8 billion euros, and urged not to be confused with aid only within the framework of the European Peace Fund, which amounts to 3.1 billion euros.

