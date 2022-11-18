G7 to announce Russian oil price ceiling on November 23 - Bloomberg

The Group of Seven (G7) countries intend to announce the level at which they will set the maximum price for Russian crude oil next Wednesday, November 23.

This is stated by Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the interlocutors, it is expected that the administration of US President Joe Biden will privately announce the proposed price before the meeting of European Union ambassadors scheduled for November 23.

The interlocutors add that if the EU ambassadors support the American proposal, it is planned to announce it officially that evening.

The price cap on Russian oil, which is supported by the G7 and the EU, would prohibit companies from providing shipping and services such as insurance, brokerage and financial assistance needed to transport Russian oil anywhere in the world unless the oil is sold below the agreed price.