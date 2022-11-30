European Commission clarified von der Leyen’s statement about Ukraine’s losses in war: It was about both dead and wounded

The European Commission commented on the statement of President Ursula von der Leyen, who said that Ukraine lost more than 100,000 defenders.

This was reported by the director of political communications of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, Censor.NET reports.

"Thank you to those who pointed out the inaccuracy in the figures in the previous version of this video. The estimate used from outside sources should have been about casualties, i.e. both dead and wounded, and should have shown Russia's brutality," she said.

Also remind, that earlier the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine has already lost more than 100,000 defenders.

Zelensky's spokesman stated that only the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, or the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine should provide reliable information about the losses.

