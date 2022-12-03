Laptop with child pornography was found during searches in Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese of UOC MP

A criminal case has been opened.

On November 30, the Security Service of Ukraine in the Chernivtsi region entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations criminal proceedings No. 22022260000000116 regarding unidentified persons of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP), in whose actions there are signs of the crime provided for in Part 1 of Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code (obtaining access to child pornography, its purchase, storage, importation, transportation or other movement, production, sale and distribution), Censor.NET reports with reference to lb.ua.

According to the sources, it is about the head of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna diocesan administration, Metropolitan Meletii (Egorenko) and the secretary of Archimandrite Nikita (Storozhuk).

According to the results of searches in the premises of the diocesan administration, pornographic materials with the participation of minors (child pornography) were found on a laptop, which, according to preliminary data, were not downloaded from the Internet, but recorded on a video camera.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings, the seized equipment was sent for a computer-technical examination, based on the results of which it is planned to carry out further investigative actions to identify the persons involved in the commission of the crime.

We will remind you that on November 25, in the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese, the UOC MP found a Russian passport belonging to the Metropolitan and a 17-year-old boy in the archimandrite's bed.

The day before, on November 23, the Synod of the UOC elected Archimandrite Nikita as the diocesan bishop of the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese, replacing Metropolitan Seraphim of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomysk, who fled to Russia.