74% of Russians support actions of their military in Ukraine, while 53% are in favor of peace negotiations, - "Levada Center" survey. INFOGRAPHICS

42% of Russians "unequivocally support" the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine, 32% "rather support". At the same time, 53% of residents of the Russian Federation believe that peace negotiations should be started.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Russian sociological "Levada Center", Censor.NET reports.

To the question "Do you personally support or not the actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine?" 42% answered "unequivocally yes", "rather yes" - 32%, "rather no" - 11%, "unequivocally no" - 9%. Another 7% could not answer this question. Russians over the age of 40 (75%) most actively support the actions of their military, the least support is among young people (62%).

Read more: 93% of Ukrainians consider Holodomor to be genocide, - rating poll

At the same time, the majority of Russians believe that it is necessary not to continue military operations, but to proceed to peace negotiations.

To the question "Do you think it is necessary to continue military operations or start customs negotiations?" 24% answered "definitely continue military actions", 17% - "rather continue military actions", 31% - "rather start peace talks" and 22% - "definitely start peace talks". Another 6% could not answer this question.

The continuation of hostilities is most actively supported by Russian senior officers aged 55 (47%). Among young people, 68% spoke in favor of peace negotiations.

Among the feelings that Russians experience because of the war in Ukraine, "pride for Russia" (42%), "anxiety, fear, horror" (34%), "anger, indignation" and "shock" prevail (11% each).

54% of Russians believe that the "special operation", as the war against Ukraine is officially called in Russia, is progressing successfully, and 32% - that it is not successful. Among Russia's failures in this war, respondents cite the "surrender" of Kherson and retreat from Kharkiv (23%), the long duration of the war (20%), and heavy losses among Russian servicemen (19%).

Read more: In Russian Federation, support for "special military operation" among population has significantly decreased, - British intelligence

The fact that the international community condemns the actions of the Russian Federation is explained by the fact that "they were subjected to the will of the USA and NATO" (36%), "the world has always been against Russia" (31%), "they were misinformed by the Western media" and "they are afraid that Russia will do the same to them as it did to Ukraine" (19% each).

17% of Russians believe that the war will end in less than six months, and 64% think that it will last more than six months.

The survey was conducted from November 24 to 30 on a representative sample of 1,601 people in 137 settlements from 50 subjects of the Russian Federation. The research was conducted at the respondents' homes using the personal interview method. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%