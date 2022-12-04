Marine was missing half of his head: volunteer doctor Kubriak, performed open brain surgery on defender of Mariupol, under fire

None of the doctors can explain how the bullet, which passed through the entire brain, did not hit the important nerve centers.

Neurosurgeon Dmytro Kubryak, without neurosurgical instruments and under fire, performed an operation on the open brain of marine Pavel Sambur in the bunker of the Illich factory in Mariupol. And then for both there was captivity and release. They were looking for each other to meet. Dmytro to find out about her husband's condition, Pavlo to thank for saving his life, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

Dmytro Kubryak cannot enjoy the feeling of freedom after being captured. Hellish weeks at the Ilyich factory, then more than 5 months of captivity. He was one of the few doctors of Dnipro military hospital who at the beginning of the war agreed to go as volunteers to the surrounded Mariupol. 2 doctors and 2 anesthesiologists from Dnipro flew in a helicopter on April 1. Then these helicopter raids with military personnel and ammunition to help the defenders of Mariupol will be called "flights to immortality".

He got to the Ilyich factory. There was an improvised hospital and 300 wounded soldiers in the bunker. A hundred wounded people passed through his hands. The scariest part of this experience, Dmytro says, is that he had to sort the wounded. Due to the lack of hands, doctors chose who to save first. One day, 6 seriously wounded were brought to the bunker. Among them was a hopeless one, says Dmytro. A marine with a thorough head wound immediately fell into a coma.

By all indications, medical help was useless for him. But when all the first-line seriously injured were operated on and the doctors had a pause, he and his colleague, anesthesiologist Yuriy Mykytchan, decided to try to help. The marine had almost no chance of survival.

In the conditions of the bunker under explosions, airstrikes, without special neurosurgical instruments and blood-stopping drugs, Dmytro and his colleagues dare to perform open brain surgery. Three days after the operation, the patient comes out of a deep coma. He begins to respond to pain, after a few days he opens his eyes. In seven days, he begins to say his name - Pavlo. And finally get back on his feet.

And then the marines from the Ilyich factory and the entire hospital with the wounded are captured. The Russians asked the doctors which of the prisoners were the heaviest, because they were ready to take 4 soldiers to the hospital in Donetsk. When they hear that a neurosurgical operation was performed in the bunker, they don't believe it. Thus, Dmytro and his patient's paths diverged. And he did not even expect to see him again, because the risk of inflammatory complications is extremely high. And he thought that Pavlo would not be able to cope.

A month later, the seriously wounded has returned to the colony from the Donetsk hospital. Dmytro sees Pavel alive among them. After the capture, he was in the Dnipro hospital, later he was transferred to a medical institution in Lviv, and now he is in one of the rehabilitation centers in Truskavets. Now he walks, talks. However, he does not remember the circumstances of the injury and rescue.

Pavlo does not remember Dmitry, but he really wanted to meet him. The moments in the bunker, the capture, have been erased from memory. He only occasionally remembers moments in Donetsk.

None of the doctors can explain how the bullet, which passed through the entire brain, did not hit the important nerve centers. As with the loss of a third of the right hemisphere, functions are preserved. Pavel only has problems with coordination and speed of movement. He should be given a plate that will cover the skull defect. His family dreams of returning to Berdyansk when it is de-occupied. And wait for my son to be released from captivity - he, like dad, is also a marine.

Dmytro is comforted by the meeting with Pavel. He has almost recovered from captivity and is ready to return to the operating table. If he has to make a decision to work on the front line again, he will not hesitate. And although the case with Pavel is beyond medical explanation for him, he knows for sure that this is another confirmation that in a critical situation all the resources of the body are mobilized.