Helicopter crash in Brovary: 18 dead, three of them children. 29 people were injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

The number of victims of the tragedy in Brovary has increased.

This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"The number of victims as a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary has increased to 18 people. Three children were among the dead. 26 people (12 children) were injured," the report says.





In his turn, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on 17 dead.

"Brovary. A rescue operation is underway at the site. According to preliminary information, as of now, 17 people have died, including 2 children. 22 people are in hospitals, 10 of whom are children," the message says.

The head of the Kyiv RMA Oleksii Kuleba reports that the number of victims has increased.

"As of 10:30 a.m., there are 18 dead, including 3 children. It is known about 29 were wounded, including 15 children. The victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance. All emergency services are working on the spot," the message says.

Also remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash.

