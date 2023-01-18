Names of dead passengers and pilots of helicopter that crashed in Brovary became known

The names of the passengers and pilots of the helicopter that crashed in Brovary have been released. Among them are three people from the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three pilots from the State Emergency Service, and three people from among the minister’s assistants and guards.

The names were made public by Serhii Kruh, the head of the State Emergency Service, and Bohdan Drapiaty, the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"15 people died, including Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhenii Yenin, Yuriy Lubkovich. Our crew died: Oleksandr Vasylenko, Konstantyn Kovalenko, Ivan Kasianov. The lives of three children were cut short," Kruk wrote.

"Ukrainian Pravda" reports with reference to police sources that the other 3 victims among the helicopter's passengers are the minister's assistants and bodyguards.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Bohdan Drapiaty, named the two dead - Tetiana Shutiak (assistant to Monastyrsky. - Ed.) and Mykhailo Pavlushko (head of security for the Minister of Internal Affairs. - Ed.).

According to UP sources, another deceased Mykola Anatsky is a photographer.

We will remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 16 dead people are known, three of them are children. 29 people were injured.