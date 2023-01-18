There are no more accidents, all this is result of war, - Zelensky about tragedy in Brovary

Russia’s war against Ukraine is not only taking place on the battlefield. With this in mind, there are no more accidents in our country, all of them in one way or another are the result of a war of aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I believe, because of the experience of war that I and society have today, this is not an accident - it is war. War is not only on the battlefield, it has several directions. There are no more accidents, all this is the result of war. Everything that is happening," he said.

He emphasized that every death is the result of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Also, when asked if he was worried about his safety, the president simply said no.

"I don't care," he said.

We will remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 14 dead people are known, one of them is a child, and nine people who were abroad. 25 people were injured.