US and G7 are preparing large-scale package of sanctions against Russia for February 24, - Nuland

The United States, together with its G7 partners, is preparing a new large-scale package of sanctions to be announced closer to the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated on Thursday during a telephone briefing by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think closer to the 24th, you'll see a new big package of sanctions from the U.S. and all of our G7 partners," the State Department spokeswoman said.

