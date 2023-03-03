Ukrainian commanders and American generals conducted counteroffensive military exercises in Germany, - NYT

Cabinet military exercises were held at the US military base in Germany with the participation of American generals and Ukrainian military personnel. This is part of the preparation for Ukraine’s future counteroffensive. Previously, similar exercises helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine to plan an offensive in the Kherson region.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

A series of "office" exercises, which are also called military games, took place. Ukrainian commanders tested several offensive options. The highest American generals took part in the "rehearsal". They helped the Armed Forces to develop the most effective strategy. But the decision on exactly how to plan a counteroffensive will still be left to the Ukrainian military.

Participant in the exercise, American General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's supreme commander in Europe, praised the "phenomenal" adaptability of the armed forces and added: "We are going to help them adapt even better."

The training was attended by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States. He described "a huge table with maps, badges, and other military paraphernalia intended to indicate possible battles."

"The Ukrainians are moving things around on these maps to figure out how best to proceed, and they're determining the pros and cons of the risks involved. It's a normal thing that all military people do," he said, declining to elaborate on the options that the Ukrainians tested during the exercises.

The essence of the operation is not disclosed. NYT sources suggested that the Armed Forces could break through Russian defensive lines in the northeast or east of the country, particularly in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukraine may also launch an offensive in the south, targeting the so-called land bridge that connects mainland Russia with Crimea.

The NYT also notes that Pentagon military planners consider it critical to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment, not just tanks, ammunition, and combat vehicles.

It will be recalled that earlier the American press repeatedly wrote that "cabinet" exercises for the Armed Forces were also held in Germany in the summer of 2022 when the Armed Forces were planning a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.