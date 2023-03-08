The name of a Ukrainian - a private sponsor who allegedly financed the sabotage of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea - was known to Western intelligence circles for months. But they deliberately decided not to disclose it to protect Ukraine.

The British publication The Times writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to the publication, already a week after the explosions on the Nord Streams, the employees of the unnamed Scandinavian delegation in Brussels received intelligence information that the Americans, Russians, or Poles were not behind the explosions, but a private initiative from Ukraine. Diplomats were told that this information would not be made public.

As the publication writes, the name of the private sponsor of the sabotage - an unnamed Ukrainian - is not connected with the government of President Zelensky.

This is how the publication explains why they decided to hide the name of the Ukrainian sponsor:

"Nato officials apparently wanted to save Ukraine from a public spat with Germany, which was delaying the delivery of vital military aid, including Leopard 2 tanks and IRIS-T air defense systems. This is quite fair - they probably knew who was responsible before the presidential administration or the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv, who were stunned by the report and stubbornly deny their involvement," the publication said.

The newspaper notes that the "influential figure" who financed the operation had no intention of strengthening the position of critics of the German arms supply, who are putting pressure on Olaf Scholz's government.

The newspaper notes that the complex operation involved the involvement of a yacht, elite divers, forged passports, and the purchase of charges of cumulative explosives, available only to the gas and oil industry under a special license and for a lot of money.

"His name will definitely come out, especially if you consider that he left a kind of business card," the publication summarizes.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, the authoritative American liberal publication The New York Times published an article with reference to sources and intelligence data, which tend to believe that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, are behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

And according to German media, the investigation in Germany has identified a vessel that was used to sabotage the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in the fall of 2022 and believes that it is somehow connected to Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine was not involved in the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines "Nord Stream" and had no information about any pro-Ukrainian agents who could have done it.