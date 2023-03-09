Opposition protests in Georgia demand government resignation and early elections

Protesters in center of Tbilisi began to put forward political demands and, along with government dismissal, demanded early elections.

This was reported by the TV channel Rustavi 2.

Opposition politicians took to the podium to address the protesters and say that it is necessary to change the government.

Part of the opposition says it will not disperse and the protests will not stop until they are convinced that the path and course to Europe are unwavering.

Interpressnews reports, that on March 10, a demonstration will be held in front of the Georgian parliament.

The organizers of the rally on Rustaveli Avenue called on citizens to gather again tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. near the parliament.

This statement was made by one of the leaders of the rally, Nodar Chachanidze, after it became known that a bureau meeting was scheduled for March 10, followed by a plenary session. As you know, there will be only one issue on the agenda, namely, voting for the so-called second hearing of the draft law on "foreign agents."

As reported earlier, after two nights of protests and the violent dispersal of demonstrators near the Georgian parliament, the Georgian authorities announced that they are "withdrawing" the scandalous draft law on "foreign agents."