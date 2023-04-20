Russians are preparing to evacuate from occupied territories, - Fedorov

The mass evacuation from the occupied territories has not yet begun, but the Russians are preparing for it.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, said this during the briefing of the International Summit of Cities and Regions, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"At the moment, we cannot say that a mass evacuation from the Zaporizhzhia region has begun, but the fact that there is a trend towards the beginning of evacuation is a fact," Fedorov noted.

He also said that in Enerhodar, the occupiers are going from house to house and handing out leaflets about the need to "submit questionnaires for children whom they intend to evacuate on May 5-7".

In Tokmak and Molochansk, Russians recommend the population to go to Melitopol or Crimea through loudspeakers.

Fedorov also added that the occupiers have been removing equipment from the premises of some banks and offices for the past two weeks.

"This is being done everywhere, in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar and other cities... Mass air conditioners are being removed from all premises. Why? It is not clear," he said.