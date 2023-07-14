Due to Zelensky’s tweet, USA almost canceled Ukraine’s invitation to NATO, - WP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s tweet on the way to the NATO summit in Vilnius criticising what the Alliance is going to offer Ukraine almost backfired

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing the words of six unnamed officials, Censor.NET reports.

Interlocutors say that the Ukrainian president's post shook the White House so much that the United States almost withdrew Kyiv's invitation to join the Alliance. In the end, however, the United States and its allies agreed to keep the text of the declaration as it was presented at the NATO summit.

According to WP, after Zelensky's tweet, NATO leaders began discussing how to respond. The US suggested that the clause on inviting Ukraine should be revised or removed altogether.

Two sources say that Washington was so angry that it wanted to change the wording to make it harder for Ukraine to join the Alliance. According to another source, this decision was supported by several people. But in general, the US did not want to cancel the invitation.

In the end, it was decided not to change the text of the document.

"This sends a very clear and strong message to both Ukraine and Russia," WP quoted one of the interlocutors as saying.

According to the newspaper, French President Macron insisted on retaining the wording. He was supported by the leaders of Central Europe and the Baltic states. This was seen as "the strongest possible offer to Ukraine" against the backdrop of the reluctance of the United States, Germany, and other countries to act more decisively for fear that it would draw the Alliance into a direct confrontation with Russia.

This incident, according to WP, illustrates dissatisfaction within NATO with Zelensky's pressure tactics. After all, even the biggest fans doubted whether it was in Ukraine's interests. But at the same time, there is an understanding that the leader of a country at war must demonstrate that he is doing everything possible to get the most out of his people, the newspaper notes.

Later at the summit, Zelenskyy softened his tone and expressed gratitude during his personal meetings with the leaders of the bloc.

According to WP, on 12 July, the day after the tense negotiations, Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, had an intense conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Yermak, according to one of the witnesses to the conversation, tried to argue with Sullivan. However, Sullivan, according to the source, "looked determined". The conversation lasted about 30 minutes.

The strenuous effort to hold the line for Ukraine has left some of Kyiv's strongest supporters exhausted and irritated. "It was not fun," summed up a senior NATO official familiar with the talks.