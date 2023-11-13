Medical Forces Command decided to increase number of full-time employees of Military Medical Panel

The Medical Forces Command has decided to increase the staff of military medical commissions.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to a message in the telegram of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, this was discussed at a meeting on veteran policy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The report notes that the workload on military medical panels (MMPs) has increased significantly. Because of this, it is necessary to improve the system of records management.

As recalled in the Ministry of Reintegration, military medical panels adopt special decrees on fitness for military service. In particular, about the causal relationship of diseases (wounds, contusions, injuries, injuries), about the need for treatment, rehabilitation, prosthetics, etc.



"The Medical Forces Command has decided to increase the number of staff to establish work because there is a personnel problem in the record management of the MMP itself," the message said.

Thus, Vereshchuk instructed to apply to the Main Directorate of Personnel of the General Staff with a request to provide as soon as possible a road map for increasing the number of full-time units of the MMP.



In addition, the Command reported on the state of analysis of 20 resolutions of the MMP, which have been under consideration for more than 4 months. Thus, an appeal from 15 people from the Ivano-Frankivsk region has already been considered and processed. At the same time in the process of resolving the issue regarding other appeals.



Also at the meeting was a proposal to create a MMP hotline. On it, relatives will first explain the whole procedure, provide information on the necessary documents, etc.

