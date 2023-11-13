Ihnat claims that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in Romania has not yet begun

Ukrainian pilots have not yet started training on the F-16, and the Romanian training center in the city of Fetesti is still under construction.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the talk show "On Time", Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"No training begins in Romania," he said.

As for the training center, Ihnat explained that it is currently under construction.

"Regarding the center: sometimes the statements of foreign partners need to be considered from a different angle. Five aircraft were transferred to the Netherlands. They transferred the first batch to the future center, which is being formed, which is being built, there the foundation has only been poured, as far as I know. There is a runway there, but so far there is no talk of training Ukrainian pilots," the spokesman explained.

As previously reported, today DW wrote that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets began at the Fetesti Air Base in Romania.