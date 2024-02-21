Russia attacked Kyiv with two experimental Zircon missiles on February 7 - KSRIFE. PHOTO

Experts have confirmed the use of a new experimental hypersonic missile, the Zircon, by the Russians during the attack on Kyiv on February 7. However, as it turned out, there were two of them. One missile fell in the Dnipro district, creating a large crater. The second one landed in a field near the town of Vyshneve, near Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise), in an interview with Evening Kyiv.

Ruvin said that the experimental Zircon missile does not meet the tactical and technical characteristics declared by the enemy:

"First, this 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missile does not fly at Mach 8-9 (about 10,000 kilometers per hour), as the Russians claim. According to the relevant services, the missile only reaches 2500 kilometers per hour in the final section of the flight.

Second, there are serious doubts about its accuracy. The missiles were hit by air defense and did not reach their targets. Civilian infrastructure and civilians were damaged.

Thirdly, we did not see the destructive power that an anti-ship missile with almost 400 kilograms of explosives should have.

According to Ruvin, Zircon was developed primarily as a weapon against aircraft carriers, which are very difficult to sink. But it is unlikely that this missile will cope with its intended purpose.

"That is, another Russian "analog" missile, the Zircon , which was adopted in Russia in 2023, was not unique at all, just like their Kinzhal. The new "miracle weapon" failed to frighten Ukraine and its allies," Ruvin said.

Фрагменти збитої українською ППО гіперзвукової ракети "Циркон"

WHAT PRECEDED IT

As a reminder, on February 7, Russia launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine, using 64 air attack weapons: attack drones, cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The wreckage of the downed missiles fell in Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. An 18-story building caught fire in Teremky. Five people died and 40 others were injured.

In Dniprovskyi district, a piece of a Zircon fell near the Chernihivska metro station, damaging a high-voltage line and a heating main. Three people were injured.