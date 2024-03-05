Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has announced casualties among crew of destroyed patrol ship Sergey Kotov: 7 irretrievable and 6 sanitary

The Russians apparently managed to evacuate 52 crew members.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that, according to preliminary data, as a result of the attack on the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov", which led to the destruction of the vessel, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers were

7 - irretrievable;

6 - sanitary," the statement said.

At the same time, according to the DIU, the Russians probably managed to evacuate 52 crew members who were on the ship.

"It seems that the rescued and dazed sailors of the Sergey Kotov will be 'sailed' by Russian special services due to the loss of the ship," the intelligence added.

Destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had sunk the patrol ship Sergey Kotov in the Black Sea. Later, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov. A video showing the moment of the ship's destruction was also published.