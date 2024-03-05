Ukrainians consider high level of corruption, inadequate preparation for war and Zaluzhnyi’s resignation to be biggest mistakes of government - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost 65% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the persistence of high levels of corruption and budget embezzlement are the biggest mistakes of the current government.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the SOCIS sociological company, commissioned by Censor.NET.

Thus, citizens believe that the biggest mistakes of the current government are:

the persistence of a high level of corruption and embezzlement of budget funds (64.8%);

inadequate preparation for war (37.2%);

resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi (30.8%);

abuse of power, pressure on business and possible political competitors (24.5%);

wrong personnel decisions (19.9%);

information censorship and concealment of the truth (16.5%);

ineffective economic policy of the government (15%);

miscalculations at the international level, diplomatic mistakes (12%).

25% of respondents believe that President Zelenskyy is responsible for the high level of corruption in the country. 22.9% said that the Anti-Corruption Authorities (NABU, SAPO, NAPC), 11.1% believe that the Verkhovna Rada, and 10% - the Presidential Office.

According to the poll, the Cabinet of Ministers bears the least responsibility - 3.6%.

Read more: Poll: 41.4% of Ukrainians are ready to support Zaluzhnyi’s candidacy in presidential election, 23.7% - Zelenskyy’s. INFOGRAPHICS

The survey was conducted from February 22 to March 1, 2024. A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed using a quota stratified sample. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,1%.

Research method: telephone survey (CATI) using tablets.

The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions. The number and structure of the population of internally displaced persons, citizens who have moved abroad, temporarily occupied territories and areas where it is impossible to conduct a sociological survey due to active hostilities were taken into account to the maximum extent possible.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territories where active hostilities are taking place (parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions).

Read more: 33.2% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in wrong direction - poll. INFOGRAPHICS