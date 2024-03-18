Lviv TCR on forced "taking in" of volunteer in Lviv: He provoked conflict, did not specify military registration data and refused to undergo medical examination

The Lviv RTCR (Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment) assures that the man who was forced into a minibus by representatives of the TCR (Territorial Centre for Recruitment) in Lviv provoked the conflict himself and did not update his military registration data.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the public relations service of the Lviv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

"Regarding the incident with the alleged "illegal detention of a citizen by representatives of the Shevchenkivskyi TCR and SS in Lviv". We would like to inform you of the following: In accordance with the Order of the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration No. 1 of November 17, 2023 "On Document Verification", a civilian did not comply with the legal requirements of the military and did not present military registration documents to the representatives of the TCR and SS. This citizen provoked the representatives of the TCR to a conflict," the statement said.

It is also noted that, as it turned out later, this citizen did not update his military registration data. When he changed his place of residence, he failed to register with the TCR and the SS within 7 days at the new place of residence. At the same time, according to the TCR, he refused to undergo a MMC (Military Medical Commission).

"All the soldiers who carried out the warning measures and are shown in the video have combat experience, numerous wounds and state awards. All of them were transferred to the TCR and SS for health reasons.

We respect and thank every Ukrainian who supports the Armed Forces and brings our common victory closer. At the same time, this does not give us the right to humiliate the honor and dignity of the soldiers who lost their health while defending Ukraine," the Lviv RTCR said.

It is also emphasized that all citizens who are liable for military service must update their data and, if there are reasons for a deferral, provide the relevant documents to their TCR and SS.

"We call on the public to stop manipulating this incident and not to cast a shadow over the employees of the TCR, who, after being wounded at the front, are performing their tasks with dignity. This incident is being investigated and all necessary measures will be taken. The public will also be informed of the results," summarizes the public relations service of the Lviv RTCR and SS.

Earlier it was reported that employees of the Lviv TCR forced a volunteer who was printing necessary items for the Armed Forces into a minibus.