Luxembourg joins artillery coalition and will buy drones for Ukraine

Luxembourg has joined the artillery coalition. It will also buy drones for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, one of the results of the 20th meeting in the Ramstein format was Luxembourg's accession to the artillery coalition led by France and Germany.

Luxembourg will also purchase drones for Ukraine in cooperation with Belgium and the Netherlands.

"It continues to support Ukraine by delivering much-needed equipment," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry emphasized.

Military aid for Ukraine

To recap, Ukraine's allies have already created several coalitions focused on building up its Air Force and information technology capabilities. These include a tank coalition, an armored personnel carrier coalition, a mine action coalition, an F-16 aircraft transfer coalition led by the United States, an air defense coalition, an IT coalition, and a drone coalition. Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the creation of a long-range rocket artillery coalition for Ukraine.