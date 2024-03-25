Media: Russia attacked Kyiv with two Zircon missiles, which were shot down. PHOTO

The media reported that on 25 March, Russia attacked Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Express.

According to the publication, two Zircon missiles were shot down over Kyiv. On 7 February, Russia also fired Zircon missiles at Kyiv.

"While after the strike on 7 February, only heavily fragmented debris remained from the Zircon, the identification of which took five days to officially confirm the use of this missile by the Russian Federation. Now, much more informative wreckage of the Zircon has become available," the article says.

Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 25 March

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy forces launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified. As of this moment, there are 7 victims.

The Ministry of Culture stated that part of the building of the Boychuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments.