Minister of Agrarian Policy Solskyi files resignation letter

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, who is suspected of seizing state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to seize land worth another UAH 190 million, has filed a resignation letter

According to Censor.NET, the text of the statement was published on Facebook by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from Mykola Solskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Stefanchuk, the application will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions.

What is known about the case of Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi

On April 23, 2024, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught in state land possession worth UAH 291 million and an attempt to seize land worth another UAH 190 million.

Solskyi himself stated that the events in question were those of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer.

The SAPO reported that prosecutors would petition for a 2-month detention for the suspect, but with the possibility of bail of UAH 200 million.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to dismiss Mykola Solskyi from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

