Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. Equipment is damaged - Ministry of Energy

On the night of 27 April, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, he said, facilities in the Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked.

"There is damage to equipment. At one of the facilities, a shift supervisor was injured - the power engineer suffered a concussion," Halushchenko said.

It is also noted that the consequences of the attacks are currently being clarified. Work is underway to eliminate them.

Also read: "We are working on effective protection of energy infrastructure facilities", - Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov

As reported, on the night of 27 April, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Tu-95MS strategic bombers took to the skies, and MiG-31Ks were also seen taking off from the Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation).

The Air Force also reported the movement of enemy Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region of the Russian Federation) in a southeasterly direction.