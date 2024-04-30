Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kharkiv with GABs: Man is killed, 10 people are injured. PHOTOS

A 24-year-old man was killed and 10 people were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv with GABs.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

A 24-year-old man who worked at the enterprise was killed. He was at work when the Russians carried out an air strike. The man died as a result of shrapnel wounds.

"Among the nine wounded, three women aged 28, 38, 40 and one 42-year-old man were hospitalised with explosive injuries. Six people were treated on the spot, the vast majority of them suffered from an acute stress reaction.



The first hit was recorded in Kyivskyi district, on the territory of a garage cooperative and a nearby administrative building. More than 40 garages were smashed. Three cars caught fire and 6 more were damaged. The second strike was made in Kholodnohirsk district, which damaged two civilian buildings," said the head of the RMA.

UPDATE.

At 5:06 p.m., the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office updated the information:

"As a result of a Russian air strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, 6 people were injured. Among them: two men, two women and two policemen. At least 46 garages were damaged by the debris and blast wave. Three cars burned down and 10 others were damaged.

In total, as a result of today's enemy attack in the city, one man was killed and 10 others were injured."

GABs strike on Kharkiv on 30 April

On the morning of 30 April, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with GABs.

During the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on 30 April, a railway engineer, Oleksandr Kot, was killed. Another railway worker was injured.

