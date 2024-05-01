Russians hit Odesa with ballistic missiles, 3 people were killed - RMA

On the evening of 30 April, the Russian army attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing three people and injuring three others.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The attack killed three people and wounded three others," he wrote.

According to him, the victims are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure.

Kiper expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for a prompt response to air raid alerts.

Read more: Russians hit Odesa with "Iskander" ballistic missile with cluster munition - Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO

As Censor.NET wrote, in the evening, explosions occurred in Odesa.

On the evening of 29 April, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the OVA, the occupiers fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors.

As of the morning of 30 April, the number of victims of the missile attack on Odesa increased to 5.