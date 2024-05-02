Russia continues to conduct hybrid operations against NATO Allies. We will act in response - Alliance statement

NATO expressed concern about Russia’s recent malicious actions on the territory of the Alliance and promised to respond "individually and collectively."

This is stated in a NATO statement of May 2, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The Alliance noted that in recent weeks, several individuals have been indicted in connection with hostile state activities, spanning the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United Kingdom.

"These incidents are part of a campaign of increased activity that Russia continues to carry out in the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through its controlled entities. This includes disinformation, sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and other hybrid operations," the statement reads.

NATO Allies expressed "deep concern" about Russia's hybrid actions, which pose a threat to the security of the Alliance, they added.

"We support and stand in solidarity with affected Allies. We will act individually and collectively in response to these actions and will continue to coordinate closely," the Alliance emphasized.

They also pledged to continue to strengthen resilience to hybrid Russian threats and called on Russia to "fulfill its international obligations in the same way that Allies fulfill theirs."

"Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine," the statement emphasized.

Earlier, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that Russian disinformation and cyberattacks should be expected in the run-up to the election.