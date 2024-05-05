Enemy strikes at residential area in Kharkiv city centre, 5 wounded reported (updated)

On the afternoon of 5 May, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The occupiers struck at the city centre, there were wounded.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

‘Explosions are heard in Kharkiv,’ he said.

‘The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters,’ in turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs.

No further information on the situation in the city is currently available.

Updated information on the attack on Kharkiv on the afternoon of 5 May 2024

Later, the RMA clarified that Russian troops had attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

‘According to preliminary information, there are casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Specialised services continue to inspect the area,’ Syniehubov said.

Terekhov clarified that the strike was recorded in the central part of the city, in the area of residential buildings. There is preliminary information about two wounded.

‘The number of wounded is increasing. Currently, there are five of them,’ Terekhov said at 14.47.

As reported, the day before, Russians launched a missile attack on a manufacturing plant in Kharkiv. At night, the city was hit with Shaheds. The explosion damaged residential buildings and injured people.