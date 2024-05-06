House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that if Ukraine loses the war against Russia, the US will likely have to intervene in the conflict not just with money, but with US military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the Democratic leader said this in an interview with CBS News.

"We can't let Ukraine fall, because if it does, there's a significant possibility that America will have to get involved in the conflict - not just with our money, but with our military," Jeffries said.

He reiterated that Putin is trying to restore the Soviet Union in order to threaten NATO countries. First, Russia invaded Georgia and then occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

"Should we believe, in the face of such consistent aggression, that if we allow Putin to succeed in Ukraine, he will stop only in Ukraine? Of course not," Jeffries said.

The congressman is convinced that the United States should continue to support Ukraine to prevent the expansion of Russian aggression. He also added that a pro-Putin faction is growing in the Republican Party, which does not want to support Ukraine and for some reason believes that Russia is not an enemy of the United States. In particular, Marjorie Taylor Green is a leader in supporting Moscow in the United States.

"Check her history. It's the reality of who she is, what she's said, it's her belief system," Jeffries said, referring to the constant pro-Russian narratives in Green's speeches.

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron said that "we cannot rule out" the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

Initially, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops. Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO. However, the rhetoric of European leaders began to change.

The French leader also said that if Russia wins this war, the credibility of Europe will be reduced to zero. Also, in the context of the announcement of sending troops to Ukraine, Macron noted that France is ready to invest resources to prevent Russia from winning.

In early May 2024, Macron said that if the Russians broke through the defences and Ukraine asked for help, France would consider sending in ground troops.