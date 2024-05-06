US will not send representative to Putin’s "inauguration" but still considers him president

A representative from the United States will not attend the so-called inauguration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for May 7.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, said this at a briefing on Monday evening.

When asked whether the US would send an embassy representative to Putin's "inauguration" given that the ambassador is currently outside Moscow, Miller said: "No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration."

Read more: No Polish representative to attend Putin’s ’inauguration’

However, he reiterated Washington's earlier position that it would continue to recognize dictator Vladimir Putin as president of Russia.

"We definitely do not recognize those elections (in Russia - Ed.) as free and fair, but he is the president of Russia and will continue to act in that role," the State Department spokesman explained.

Read more: Latvian diplomats will not attend Putin’s ’inauguration’

Which countries refused to participate in the "inauguration"

As you know, the so-called inauguration of Russian President Putin is scheduled to take place on May 7. Several countries have refused to send their diplomats to the event. Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia have already made their positions known. Also, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the ceremony.

It is also reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on May 6 regarding the "inauguration" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on foreign states, international organizations and the public not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.