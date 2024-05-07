Xi Jinping backs Macron’s idea of global truce during Paris Olympics - media

Chinese President Xi Jinping has supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, citing Macron's own statement made during a conversation with journalists after a meeting with the Chinese leader in Paris.

It is noted that Macron welcomed Xi's willingness to "ask all stakeholders for an Olympic truce during our upcoming Games".

"Together, we believe that this initiative can be an opportunity to work towards a lasting solution in full respect of international law," the French president said.

Xi's position

Macron also welcomed China's "commitment" to "refrain from selling any weapons" to Russia.

Xi, for his part, called for China not to be "vilified" in the context of the "Ukrainian crisis", as, according to him, Beijing is playing a "positive role" in finding a peaceful solution to the war.

"We oppose the use of the Ukrainian crisis to blame others, to defame a third country and to start a new Cold War," the Chinese leader said.

As a reminder, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask Russia for a ceasefire during the Olympic Games in Paris.

He also expressed hope that a ceasefire would be reached in Gaza and Sudan during the Summer Olympics. To achieve this truce, he was going to involve partners, in particular, to ask Xi Jinping for help.