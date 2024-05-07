EU countries need to move to joint production and procurement of weapons to help Ukraine - European Commissioner Hahn

The European Union cannot stand aside from Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, as this would be the "most fatal thing" it could do.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn said this during a speech in the Austrian parliament during a ceremony on the occasion of Europe Day.

"The painful situation with the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East has been mentioned several times today. And to all those who believe that Europe, the European Union, can stand aside, I must say that this would be the most fatal thing we could do. After all, when it comes to Ukraine, for example, we are also talking about protecting our freedom," he said.

The European Commissioner stressed that violation of the country's territorial integrity is unacceptable. This is contrary to the global rules-based world order.

EU support should continue

Hahn is convinced that the EU should continue to support Ukraine, as it is also about its defence.

Speaking about supporting Ukraine and strengthening its effectiveness, Hahn pointed out that EU countries should move towards joint production and joint procurement of weapons in order to save budgetary funds and "minimise the fragmentation of the different weapons systems we have in Europe".

"If only 40 per cent of annual defence procurement is done jointly, we could save more than €24 billion a year," the European Commissioner added.

