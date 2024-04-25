European aid to Ukraine has equaled amount of American aid - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

In recent months, Europe has caught up with the United States in terms of military support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Ukraine Support Tracker study, which is regularly conducted by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

"In total, in January and February 2024, European countries allocated about €6 billion in aid to Ukraine, almost all of it for the military," the authors of the study note.

What has increased European aid?

Germany has announced its largest military aid package in almost a year - €2.4 billion. The package includes air defence systems, 155 mm artillery, ammunition, etc.

Sweden has allocated its largest military package ever (EUR 0.7 billion). It includes a variety of maritime and land-based military equipment.

The Netherlands (€0.5 billion) and the United Kingdom (€0.4 billion) also provided large amounts of military aid.

How much money have the EU and the US provided to Ukraine?

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, European military support has reached €42 billion in terms of allocations. This is almost equal to the US allocation of €43.1 billion.

In total, as of 29 February, donors have allocated €89.9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, including €67 billion from the United States.

"In recent months, Europe has caught up, but it has not been able to fill the large gap left by the US, especially in terms of ammunition. Therefore, the new US aid package is good news for Ukraine. By the end of 2024, Western support could again reach the levels of early to mid-2023. But there is still a lot of uncertainty about what will happen after that," said Christophe Trebesch, Head of Ukraine Support Tracker.

New US aid package. Future prospects

According to a preliminary estimate by Ukraine Support Tracker, the new US package contains approximately €23 billion in military aid. The researchers noted that this support is much needed.

But it will only provide temporary relief. Therefore, if the US does not approve further support packages in 2024 and 2025, Ukraine will likely face the same support gap in 2025.

What is Ukraine Support Tracker?

Ukraine Support Tracker has been tracking and quantifying military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since 24 January 2022. The last update was made up to and including 29 February 2024.

The study covers 41 countries - EU member states, other G7 members, Australia, South Korea, Turkey, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Taiwan, India and Iceland.

The study includes assistance from these governments to Ukraine; assistance from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank is listed separately; private donations or donations from international organizations such as the IMF are not included in the main database.