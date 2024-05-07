Leaders of Finland and Belgium confirm their participation in Global Peace Summit

Finland and Belgium will join the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, May 7. Stubb said that he discussed with Zelenskyy "the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, which he will attend." The Finnish leader also expressed hope that "as many colleagues as possible" would join the event.

"We also talked about Finland's and Europe's support for Ukraine. Tomorrow I will continue these discussions in Berlin," Stubb said.

In turn, the Ukrainian President informed about his conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. In a conversation with Zelenskyy, the Belgian prime minister confirmed his country's participation in the peace summit and the transfer of F-16 fighter jets this year. The politicians also discussed defense and political cooperation between the two countries.

"We appreciate Belgium's decision to start supplying F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year. I also emphasized the important role of the Belgian EU Presidency in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU. We expect accession negotiations to start in June," President Zelenskyy said.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. It is noted that the event will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a number of countries from all continents had been invited to participate in the first peace summit. He also did not rule out the possibility that Russia, which is not invited to the event, might try to disrupt the conference.

By the way, France, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have already confirmed their participation in the summit.