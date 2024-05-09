Finland has already allocated almost EUR 3 billion to support Ukraine - Stubb

Almost €3 billion has been allocated by Finland to support Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Finland has provided support to Ukraine for almost 3 billion euros, including 2 billion euros for defence equipment and 1 billion euros for development," the president said.

Stubb also confirmed that he will take part in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Scholz, in turn, thanked Finland for its decision to continue supporting Ukraine.

"It is clear to all of us that we need to prepare for the fact that this war will last longer than we would like. That is why we are together supporting Ukraine as long as it takes," the German Chancellor said.

As a reminder, the Global Peace Summit is to take place in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in the event is not yet expected. Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.