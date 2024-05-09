Defense forces are restraining advance of enemy both deep into Krasnohorivka and around it. Situation is under control - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The troops of the Russian Federation do not abandon their intentions to storm Krasnohorivka, isolated groups of the enemy are trying to enter the eastern outskirts of the city.

This was announced on the air of the telethon "Yedini Novyny" by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 11 assaults, two counter-fights, and about 120 drop-offs of enemy drones took place in this direction in the Krasnohorivka direction.

The enemy does not stop trying to storm Krasnohorivka with small assault groups, from time to time individual groups try to enter the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka with armored vehicles, but in most cases these are low-mobility groups on foot or motorcycles. Our defenders use artillery and mortar fire to destroy all attempts and efforts of the enemy to enter the city," Voloshyn said.

He also noted that these mobile enemy groups that broke through to the Refractory Plant were liquidated, and partly those that remained are in a difficult situation, as they are practically deprived of ammunition supplies and armored vehicle support.

"Battles are ongoing there, the Defense Forces are restraining the advance of the enemy both deep into the city and around the outskirts. The situation is completely under the control of the units of the Armed Forces in that direction," Voloshyn assured.

The situation in Krasnohorivka

Earlier, the officer of the 59th separate mechanized brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhii Tsehotsky reported that Krasnohorivka is under the control of the Defense Forces.

We will remind, on the evening of May 8, 2024, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, said that the Russians broke through to Krasnohorivka, but the Defense Forces managed to block the enemy's assault groups. Censor.NET also informed that Russian troops are trying to storm the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka in separate groups.