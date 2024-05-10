Zelenskyy on rotations: We understand number of brigades that need to be withdrawn. But new ones need to be equipped

Ukraine has a rotation plan to withdraw brigades from the combat zone for rest, but other soldiers must take their place and they must be equipped, which depends on the supply of weapons from partners.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Mecola, which was interrupted by air alert, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Commenting on the situation at the front, the President stressed that Russians currently have the initiative in the east, but Ukraine will be able to stop the occupiers if there is an increase in arms supplies from partners.

"This can only be done when you have something solid in your hands. We understand the names, we understand the amount of everything we need, we understand the number of brigades, we understand how many we need to withdraw, I'll tell you between us. In order for people to rest at least," Zelensky said.

He stressed that there is a rotation plan, but in addition to the brigades that are being withdrawn, others must come in and they must be manned.

"Not just guys are strong. And the guys are strong and not with their bare hands. They are mechanised, powerful brigades," the President said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that everything should be done to end the war as soon as possible.