For first time in recent years, Ukrainians say democratic system is more important than strong leader - KIIS poll

For the first time in recent years, Ukrainians are of the opinion that a democratic system is more important for the country than a strong leader.

These changes are evidenced by the results of surveys conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

The sociologists compared the results of the survey conducted in December 2023 - February 2024 with the responses of Ukrainians in previous years. In particular, in July 2022, 58% of respondents believed that "a strong leader is more important for Ukraine than a democratic system", while 27% of respondents preferred a democratic system.

In October 2020, 54% of respondents preferred a strong leader and 31% preferred a democratic system.

However, in December 2023, more than half of respondents (59%) said that a democratic system was more important for Ukraine. A strong leader is still preferred by 32% of Ukrainians.

Sociologists note that those who prefer the democratic system are more numerous in all regions of the country.

The survey was conducted in December 2023 by telephone interview. About 1,000 respondents took part in the survey based on a nationwide sample of adult citizens.

As previously reported, the majority of Ukrainians (57%) believe that Ukraine is rather or fully democratic. In contrast, 14% said that Ukraine is rather or completely dictatorial.

