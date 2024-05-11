Two people killed and two injured in shelling of Vovchansk community

Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Vovchansk community in the Kharkiv region using KABs, MLRS and artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

It is reported that more than 20 KABs were fired at the city and surrounding settlements. The enemy is also using MLRS, artillery, and UAVs.

11:30 Vovchansk. The enemy hit a private house. There were no casualties.

15:45 Vovchanski Khutory. A private house was on fire after Russian shelling. At the same time, a 64-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk as a result of shelling.

Also, a civilian man was injured as a result of shelling by the KABs, and a 50-year-old and a 48-year-old civilian man were killed.

Russian army attempts an offensive in the Kharkiv region

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said that on the morning of 10 May, the Russian army attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defence line in the Kharkiv region.

According to Western media, citing sources, the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, stated that there are currently no grounds to announce and carry out an evacuation of Kharkiv.

As of 11 May, defensive battles for the settlements of the Kharkiv region located in the ‘grey zone’ of the border continued.