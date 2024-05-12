Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shoot down enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a Russian missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

‘Another minus one enemy target, eliminated by our sky guards over Kryvyi Rih,’ he said.

As Censor.NET wrote earlier, Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 6 times with drones and artillery on 12 May.

