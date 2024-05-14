Information shared by soldier of 57th Brigade about defensive structures in Kharkiv region - this is his own vision - 57th SMB

The 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade refutes the information shared by the brigade’s military about the state of defensive structures in one of the frontline areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 57th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

As noted, a soldier of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko posted information on his social media page about the state of defensive structures in one of the frontline areas, which, according to the brigade, "does not correspond to reality."

"This post is his own vision of the situation, is not within the competence of the soldier and does not reflect the official position of the brigade. Please do not play into the enemy's hands in the information field and use only official communication channels for verified information," the statement said.

The brigade did not name the soldier who disseminated the information.

Fortifications in the Kharkiv region

Earlier, Denys Yaroslavskyi, the commander of the Army Intelligence Unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that there were supposed to be concrete fortifications on the Ukrainian border with minus 3 floors, but there were not even mines.

In turn, the head of the city's military administration, Tamaz Hambarashvili, said that the fortifications in Vovchansk had been built, but due to constant Russian shelling, "it was not easy to erect them." Everything was built, but perhaps "not so dense".