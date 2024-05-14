Former Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev appointed Putin’s aide

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has appointed former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as his aide.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

Alexei Dyumin, who has served as the governor of Tula region since 2016, also became Putin's assistant.

Both officials are considered close associates of Putin; Patrushev was his deputy in the Russian Presidential Administration in the late 1990s and then in the FSB.

Dyumin has worked in Putin's security detail since Putin's first term in office.

The Russian dictator has eight other assistants.

See more: Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

Shoigu's resignation and reshuffle in the Russian government

Earlier, it was reported that Russian dictator Putin decided to replace the current Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu with the current First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Andrei Belousov.

According to the Russian media, Putin removed Patrushev from the post of Secretary of the Russian Security Council and appointed Shoigu in his place.

Commenting on Shoigu's resignation, the US State Department said that Putin was desperate not to end the war in Ukraine.