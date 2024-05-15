In Mariupol, number of Russians increased by at least 7.8 thousand in six months

The occupiers continue to bring Russians to Mariupol, over the past six months their number in the city has increased by at least 7,800.

"The occupiers continue the policy of Russification of the captured city. They import migrants from the Russian Federation, build mortgage houses for Russians. But, on the contrary, they are trying to evict local residents to the outskirts," the report says.

As noted, according to the Mariupol Resistance, the number of Russians in the city has increased by at least 7,800 over the past six months. This figure was obtained based on data on school-aged children.

So, as of September 1, 2023, 15,300 children went to school, 11,500 of them from Mariupol. There are approximately 3,800 Russian children. Currently, there are 17,913 school-age children in the city. The number of Mariupol has hardly changed. And the increase of Russian children is about 2,600. Thus, taking into account their parents, it turns out - 7800.

See more: Fire broke out at Azovstal in Mariupol, occupiers tried to neutralise plant - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

"The occupiers killed tens of thousands of Mariupol residents, and now they are bringing to the city thousands of Russians, migrants from Central Asia and the regions of the Russian Federation. For them, they are building new houses for sale. All the occupiers' talk about increasing the population is the result of purposeful Russification. Their goal is to turn Mariupol into "Russian city" and "sell" it to the domestic consumer for achievements," said the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that from the new school year, the occupation authorities of the temporarily captured Mariupol plan to teach local children how to control combat drones.