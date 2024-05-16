Mobile communications were disconnected in Mariupol, there are problems with Internet - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders cut off mobile communications.

This was reported by the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Phoenix mobile communication is completely disconnected in Mariupol. There are some problems with Internet connection," he noted.

We will remind, earlier it was also reported that mobile communications were disconnected in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region. I install payphones there.

